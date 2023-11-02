Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant [Image 2 of 2]

    Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant

    NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Sanchez takes responsibility for the Illinois Army National Guard’s 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in 2020. Sanchez graduated from Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy in January 1996 as a member of Class 5. He is now the top logistics NCO in the Illinois Army National Guard. (Photo by Mr. Michael Camacho, Lincoln's ChalleNGe Academy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 13:37
    Photo ID: 8104625
    VIRIN: 200201-A-OH563-9710
    Resolution: 426x603
    Size: 106.18 KB
    Location: NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL, US 
    Hometown: CICERO, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant
    Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lincoln&rsquo;s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Youth Challenge Illinois LCA NationalGuard ILNG LCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT