Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Sanchez takes responsibility for the Illinois Army National Guard’s 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in 2020. Sanchez graduated from Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy in January 1996 as a member of Class 5. He is now the top logistics NCO in the Illinois Army National Guard. (Photo by Mr. Michael Camacho, Lincoln's ChalleNGe Academy)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 13:37
|Photo ID:
|8104625
|VIRIN:
|200201-A-OH563-9710
|Resolution:
|426x603
|Size:
|106.18 KB
|Location:
|NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL, US
|Hometown:
|CICERO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
