Sgt. Maj. Jose Sanchez as a cadet in Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy in 1995. Sanchez graduated from Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy in January 1996 as a member of Class 5. He is now the top logistics NCO in the Illinois Army National Guard. (Courtesy photo.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 13:37 Photo ID: 8104624 VIRIN: 231103-A-OH563-1805 Resolution: 350x513 Size: 73.25 KB Location: RANTOUL, IL, US Hometown: CICERO, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.