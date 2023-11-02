Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant [Image 1 of 2]

    Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant

    RANTOUL, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Maj. Jose Sanchez as a cadet in Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy in 1995. Sanchez graduated from Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy in January 1996 as a member of Class 5. He is now the top logistics NCO in the Illinois Army National Guard. (Courtesy photo.)

