Sgt. Maj. Jose Sanchez as a cadet in Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy in 1995. Sanchez graduated from Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy in January 1996 as a member of Class 5. He is now the top logistics NCO in the Illinois Army National Guard. (Courtesy photo.)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 13:37
|Photo ID:
|8104624
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-OH563-1805
|Resolution:
|350x513
|Size:
|73.25 KB
|Location:
|RANTOUL, IL, US
|Hometown:
|CICERO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Puts Wayward Teen on a Path to Becoming Top Illinois Army National Guard Logistics Sergeant Major, Cicero Police Sergeant [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
