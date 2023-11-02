Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready [Image 6 of 6]

    Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Brandon Wright, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron Radio Frequency technician, sets up a ranger 1.2 satellite dish at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 23, 2023. The dish will connect to a satellite in space, which will provide internet connectivity for the unit during their routine operational exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 10:19
    Photo ID: 8103928
    VIRIN: 231023-F-ED303-1999
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready
    Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready
    Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready
    Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready
    Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready
    Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Agile Gator Exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    52nd Combat Communications Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT