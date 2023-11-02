Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Brandon Wright, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron Radio Frequency technician, sets up a ranger 1.2 satellite dish at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 23, 2023. The dish will connect to a satellite in space, which will provide internet connectivity for the unit during their routine operational exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

