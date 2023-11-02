Agile Gator exercise: Making 52nd Combat Communications Squadron mission ready

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Joshua Weum, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron HVAC technician, connects an HVAC system to a tent for the unit’s operational readiness exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 23, 2023. The unit conducted a base build up at Gator Air Base as part of the unit’s certification for the Air Force Force Generation deployment availability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

