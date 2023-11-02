Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, watches a vehicle pass at Helemano Military Reservation, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

