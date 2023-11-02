Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01 [Image 4 of 15]

    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Martin 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, scans a treeline at Helemano Military Reservation, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 23:49
    Photo ID: 8103163
    VIRIN: 231102-A-BU913-5101
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 15.5 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01 [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Michael Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01
    Raider Soldiers Screen Objective Blaze at JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    ICorps
    25id
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT