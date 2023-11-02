ROK moores alongside ESL

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 25, 2023) The Republic of Korea Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) moors alongside the Emory S. Land class submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Oct. 25. During the evolution, U.S. and South Korean officials discussed interoperability, the planning of combined training opportunities, and continued development of integrated anti-submarine warfare plans. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (US. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II)

