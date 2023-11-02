Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK moores alongside ESL [Image 2 of 5]

    ROK moores alongside ESL

    GUAM

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 25, 2023) The Republic of Korea Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) moors alongside the Emory S. Land class submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Oct. 25. During the evolution, U.S. and South Korean officials discussed interoperability, the planning of combined training opportunities, and continued development of integrated anti-submarine warfare plans. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 23:16
    Photo ID: 8103138
    VIRIN: 231025-N-MH959-2014
    Resolution: 6333x4222
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    USS Emory S. Land
    ESL
    AS39

