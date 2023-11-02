Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard USS Shoup prepare meals for ship’s crew [Image 3 of 6]

    Sailors aboard USS Shoup prepare meals for ship’s crew

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Amelia Hylton, from Montego Bay, Jamaica, pours pasta into a pan during lunch preparation in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 2. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 21:50
    Photo ID: 8103000
    VIRIN: 231102-N-HP061-1020
    Resolution: 3428x2742
    Size: 874.56 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Galley
    Meals
    Culinary Specialist
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70

