Sailors aboard USS Shoup prepare meals for ship’s crew

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman John Erik Feronda, from Santa Maria Castillejos, Philippines, mixes pasta during lunch preparation in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 2. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

