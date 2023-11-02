Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. William Norman, a best medic competitor assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, rushes back to the starting point after conducting land navigation during the 4th Inf. Div. Best Medic Competition at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Soldiers had a large area to cover in which to find as many as possible of five points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 20:43
    Photo ID: 8102941
    VIRIN: 231102-A-BF020-1005
    Resolution: 4227x2818
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023
    Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023
    Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    land navigation
    landnav
    Competition
    points
    Steadfast and Loyal
    timed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT