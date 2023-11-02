1st Lt. William Norman, a best medic competitor assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, rushes back to the starting point after conducting land navigation during the 4th Inf. Div. Best Medic Competition at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Soldiers had a large area to cover in which to find as many as possible of five points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 8102941 VIRIN: 231102-A-BF020-1005 Resolution: 4227x2818 Size: 7.43 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.