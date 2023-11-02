Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Kevin McGoldrick, a best ranger competitor assigned to 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts land navigation as part of the 4th Inf. Div. Best Ranger Competition at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Soldiers had five points to locate, with the time until completion breaking ties between Soldiers who found the highest number of points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    This work, Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

