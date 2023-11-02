Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ​U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff delivers 2023 Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) keynote address [Image 4 of 4]

    ​U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff delivers 2023 Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) keynote address

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander Lt. Gen. Shaun Morris, left, poses a question for Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., as part of a question-and-answer forum during the Life Cycle Industry Days conference at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio, July 31, 2023. Brown answered questions on various topics such as artificial intelligence, change and innovation, and taking risks to accelerate change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline)

    This work, ​U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff delivers 2023 Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) keynote address [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    AFLCMC
    LCID
    CQ Brown

