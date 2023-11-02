Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander Lt. Gen. Shaun Morris, provides opening remarks to kick off the Life Cycle Industry Days conference at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio, July 31, 2023. Morris highlighted the criticality of local, state, and federal government partnerships to help execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 16:13 Photo ID: 8102472 VIRIN: 230731-F-IF502-1004 Resolution: 4422x3159 Size: 1.3 MB Location: DAYTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ​U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff delivers 2023 Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) keynote address [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.