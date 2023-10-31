Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th MDG’s Pharmacy Flight reduces patient wait times with new robot [Image 1 of 3]

    75th MDG’s Pharmacy Flight reduces patient wait times with new robot

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Technical Sgt. Marco Cardenas, 75th Medical Group Pharmacy Flight, restocks medications in the Parata Max 2 automated medication filling robot Oct. 26, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The pharmacy recently acquired the robot, which has reduced prescription filling times for their patients and furthered patient safety by using stock bottle and storage cell scanning to always dispense the right drug and the right dose. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Hill AFB
    Pharmacy
    75th MDG
    pharmacy robot

