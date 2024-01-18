Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biomedical Sciences Corps Week highlights strength of branch

    01.24.2024

    The Air Force designated Jan. 22-26, 2024, as Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week, a week to honor the history and recognize the men and women who comprise the BSC and all that they bring to the fight.

    The Biomedical Sciences Corps’ [https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/About-Us/Medical-Branches/Biomedical-Sciences-Corps/] roots date back to 1917 when the U.S. Army’s Sanitary Corps was established to combat infectious diseases. The Army Medical Administrative Corps followed three years later. In 1949, the Air Force Medical Service was officially established. The Air Force Medical Service continued to expand over the next two decades and in 1965, the Biomedical Sciences Corps was born. Over the past 58 years, the BSC continued to expand its range of personnel to include a wide variety of medically trained professionals.

    The BSC is one of the most diverse corps in the Air Force Medical Service, with more than 2,300 officers, 5,600 enlisted members, 2,000 civilians, and covering 13 distinct professions under one banner. Leading the way in diversity across healthcare, our slogan this year is “Stronger Together!”

    As the Air Force Medical Service continues to strengthen capabilities, the Air Force Medical Command, also known as AFMED, has been established and best postures the service to balance health care delivery and readiness. BSC leadership encourages members to know your local mission, be engaged across your base, and continue to excel within your profession.

    This week, BSC leadership will deliver cutting edge panels including, senior leader discussions and career broadening insights. The BSC will also be conducting a “Rep Your Base” social media campaign on the BSC Facebook page. [https://www.facebook.com/AFMSBiomedicalSciencesCorps]

    Please join the Air Force in celebrating Biomedical Sciences Corps Week and recognizing the contributions of these outstanding professionals who dedicate their careers to delivering trusted care and improving the health and lethality of our most vital resource, the human weapon system.

