Biomedical Sciences Corps Week highlights strength of branch

Technical Sgt. Marco Cardenas, 75th Medical Group Pharmacy Flight, restocks medications in the Parata Max 2 automated medication filling robot Oct. 26, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The pharmacy recently acquired the robot, which has reduced prescription filling times for their patients and furthered patient safety by using stock bottle and storage cell scanning to always dispense the right drug and the right dose.

The Air Force designated Jan. 22-26, 2024, as Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week, a week to honor the history and recognize the men and women who comprise the BSC and all that they bring to the fight.



The Biomedical Sciences Corps’ [https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/About-Us/Medical-Branches/Biomedical-Sciences-Corps/] roots date back to 1917 when the U.S. Army’s Sanitary Corps was established to combat infectious diseases. The Army Medical Administrative Corps followed three years later. In 1949, the Air Force Medical Service was officially established. The Air Force Medical Service continued to expand over the next two decades and in 1965, the Biomedical Sciences Corps was born. Over the past 58 years, the BSC continued to expand its range of personnel to include a wide variety of medically trained professionals.



The BSC is one of the most diverse corps in the Air Force Medical Service, with more than 2,300 officers, 5,600 enlisted members, 2,000 civilians, and covering 13 distinct professions under one banner. Leading the way in diversity across healthcare, our slogan this year is “Stronger Together!”



As the Air Force Medical Service continues to strengthen capabilities, the Air Force Medical Command, also known as AFMED, has been established and best postures the service to balance health care delivery and readiness. BSC leadership encourages members to know your local mission, be engaged across your base, and continue to excel within your profession.



This week, BSC leadership will deliver cutting edge panels including, senior leader discussions and career broadening insights. The BSC will also be conducting a “Rep Your Base” social media campaign on the BSC Facebook page. [https://www.facebook.com/AFMSBiomedicalSciencesCorps]



Please join the Air Force in celebrating Biomedical Sciences Corps Week and recognizing the contributions of these outstanding professionals who dedicate their careers to delivering trusted care and improving the health and lethality of our most vital resource, the human weapon system.