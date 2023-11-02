The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Medical Technology Transfer Office and Medical Materiel Development Activity are working to develop the prototype Ocular Chemical Injury Active Neutralization Ring.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 14:31
|Photo ID:
|8102165
|VIRIN:
|231102-O-DL873-3948
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRDC Developing Device to Prevent Loss of Sight from Chemical Damage [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MRDC Developing Device to Prevent Loss of Sight from Chemical Damage
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT