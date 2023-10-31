The centerpiece of the Ocular Chemical Injury Active Neutralization Ring being developed by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is a thin and flexible intravenous tube with a loop at one end perforated with small window-like holes, like a garden soaker hose, which allows water to carefully wash chemicals and particles from around the eye, especially the delicate tissues at the base of the eyelids called the fornices.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 14:31
|Photo ID:
|8102158
|VIRIN:
|231102-O-DL873-4824
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
MRDC Developing Device to Prevent Loss of Sight from Chemical Damage
