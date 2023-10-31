The centerpiece of the Ocular Chemical Injury Active Neutralization Ring being developed by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is a thin and flexible intravenous tube with a loop at one end perforated with small window-like holes, like a garden soaker hose, which allows water to carefully wash chemicals and particles from around the eye, especially the delicate tissues at the base of the eyelids called the fornices.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 14:31 Photo ID: 8102158 VIRIN: 231102-O-DL873-4824 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.31 MB Location: FREDERICK, MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRDC Developing Device to Prevent Loss of Sight from Chemical Damage [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.