USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

231017-N-CI515-1144 HAMPTON, Va. (Oct. 17, 2023) – Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Deja Parker, from Bridgeport, Connecticut, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), threads a needle on a embroidery machine at the Light Industrial Facility (LIFAC), in Hampton, Virginia, Oct. 17, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jong S. Park)

