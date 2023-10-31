Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jong Park 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    231017-N-CI515-1035 HAMPTON, Va. (Oct. 17, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Joseph Payan, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), aligns a name tag for a laser engraver at the Light Industrial Facility (LIFAC), in Hampton, Virginia, Oct. 17, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jong S. Park)

    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jong Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

