Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. meet with the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at the Capitol Building, Washington, D.C. Nov. 1, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 09:50 Photo ID: 8101535 VIRIN: 231101-D-GD090-1026 Resolution: 7491x4994 Size: 3.62 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD Austin and CJCS Gen Brown Meet with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.