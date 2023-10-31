Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Austin and CJCS Gen Brown Meet with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson [Image 1 of 6]

    SD Austin and CJCS Gen Brown Meet with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cesar Navarro 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at the Capitol Building, Washington, D.C. Nov. 1, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)

    CJCS
    SECDEF
    Capitol Building
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III
    Speaker of the House Mike Johnson
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Gen. CQ Brown Jr.

