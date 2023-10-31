Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. William C. Pacatte, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, speaks to Marines, civilian contractors and master labor contractors during a ribbon cutting ceremony on MCAS Futenma Nov. 1, 2023. The ceremony was held for the reopening of a newly renovated building meant to maintain tactical vehicles for Marine Aircraft Wing 18. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 04:19
    Photo ID: 8101158
    VIRIN: 231101-M-FB282-2032
    Resolution: 6184x3478
    Size: 10.31 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Okinawa
    Ribbon Cutting
    MCAS Futenma
    MACG-18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT