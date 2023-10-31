MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. William C. Pacatte, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, speaks to Marines, civilian contractors and master labor contractors during a ribbon cutting ceremony on MCAS Futenma Nov. 1, 2023. The ceremony was held for the reopening of a newly renovated building meant to maintain tactical vehicles for Marine Aircraft Wing 18. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

