U.S. Marine Corps Col. William C. Pacatte, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, speaks to Marines, civilian contractors and master labor contractors during a ribbon cutting ceremony on MCAS Futenma Nov. 1, 2023. The ceremony was held for the reopening of a newly renovated building meant to maintain tactical vehicles for Marine Aircraft Wing 18. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 04:19
|Photo ID:
|8101158
|VIRIN:
|231101-M-FB282-2032
|Resolution:
|6184x3478
|Size:
|10.31 MB
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Futenma Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT