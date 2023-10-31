C-17 Globemaster III mechanic changes brakes

Airman 1st Class Evan Gomes, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, shows Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, the process for changing brakes on a C-17 Globemaster III, Nov. 1, 2023. Klein, along with Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, USAFEC command Chief, visited the Airmen at Pope Army Airfield, N.C., to see how they generate rapid global mobility.

