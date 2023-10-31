Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Globemaster III mechanic changes brakes [Image 2 of 2]

    C-17 Globemaster III mechanic changes brakes

    POPE AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Maj. Christopher Bowyer Meeder 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Evan Gomes, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, shows Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, the process for changing brakes on a C-17 Globemaster III, Nov. 1, 2023. Klein, along with Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, USAFEC command Chief, visited the Airmen at Pope Army Airfield, N.C., to see how they generate rapid global mobility.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 21:37
    Photo ID: 8100768
    VIRIN: 231101-F-WU804-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: POPE AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, C-17 Globemaster III mechanic changes brakes [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Christopher Bowyer Meeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

