Senior Airman Cody Everetts, 43rd Air Mobility Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems journeyman, speaks to Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, about the process for changing brakes on a C-17 Globemaster III, Nov. 1, 2023. Klein, along with Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, USAFEC command Chief, had the opportunity to see the team of total force Airmen working on the Air National Guard aircraft at Pope Army Airfield, N.C., so it could continue delivering rapid global mobility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 21:37 Photo ID: 8100767 VIRIN: 231101-F-WU804-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 4.09 MB Location: POPE AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft mechanic changes C-17 Globemaster III brakes [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Christopher Bowyer Meeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.