    Aircraft mechanic changes C-17 Globemaster III brakes [Image 1 of 2]

    Aircraft mechanic changes C-17 Globemaster III brakes

    POPE AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Maj. Christopher Bowyer Meeder 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Cody Everetts, 43rd Air Mobility Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems journeyman, speaks to Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, about the process for changing brakes on a C-17 Globemaster III, Nov. 1, 2023. Klein, along with Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, USAFEC command Chief, had the opportunity to see the team of total force Airmen working on the Air National Guard aircraft at Pope Army Airfield, N.C., so it could continue delivering rapid global mobility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 21:37
    Photo ID: 8100767
    VIRIN: 231101-F-WU804-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: POPE AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft mechanic changes C-17 Globemaster III brakes [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Christopher Bowyer Meeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C17
    Airlift
    Mechanic
    Globemaster III
    Mobility
    Expeditionary Center Commander

