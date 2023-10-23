A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew safely transfers a 62-year-old woman to emergency medical services personnel at Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 1, 2023. The woman was suffering from symptoms of hypertension and was medevaced off the cruise ship Mien Schiff by the helicopter crew 75 miles offshore Brunswick, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 15:01 Photo ID: 8100152 VIRIN: 231101-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 168.74 KB Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 75 miles offshore Brunswick, Georgia [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.