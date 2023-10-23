Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 75 miles offshore Brunswick, Georgia

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew safely transfers a 62-year-old woman to emergency medical services personnel at Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 1, 2023. The woman was suffering from symptoms of hypertension and was medevaced off the cruise ship Mien Schiff by the helicopter crew 75 miles offshore Brunswick, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 15:01
