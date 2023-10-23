Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learning to Lead: Holloman AFB conducts Flight Leadership Course [Image 2 of 4]

    Learning to Lead: Holloman AFB conducts Flight Leadership Course

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior noncommissioned officers and company-grade officers participate in small group discussions during a flight leadership course at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 26, 2023. The flight leadership course helps prepare individuals who are either stepping into flight leadership roles or already filling one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 11:13
    Photo ID: 8099613
    VIRIN: 231025-F-MF417-1064
    Resolution: 4966x3518
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning to Lead: Holloman AFB conducts Flight Leadership Course [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman AFB
    Teamwork
    flight chief
    flight commander
    Flight Leadership Course

