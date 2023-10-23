Learning to Lead: Holloman AFB conducts Flight Leadership Course

Holloman Air Force Base hosted its fourth 49er Flight Leadership Course at the Community Activity Center on October 25th-27th, 2023.



This course is tailored for senior noncommissioned officers and company grade officers at the flight level so they can learn how to effectively communicate and lead within their units.



“This course helps leaders to prepare for what's to come and gives them tools to put in their toolbox they can utilize,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amy Carson, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron first sergeant. “They're going to manage communication levels to the Airmen, often teaching them emotional intelligence which is an important piece we touch on throughout this course and is an integral part of what makes them a successful leader.”



The flight leadership course helps prepare individuals who are either stepping into leadership roles or already filling one. Flight commanders and flight chiefs attended the course to enhance their ability to work together as a team to resolve challenges that may come up in their flights.



“I took this course to refine my leadership skills and to let my Airmen know you’re never too old to yearn for outside perspectives and growth,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. D’Ajene Pierce, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron section chief of inventory and inspection. “I’ve taken this leadership course in the past at Aviano Air Base and when comparing both courses, I’ve learned new things here at Holloman. I hope to facilitate in the future in hopes of teaching my perspective as well.”



In order to become a facilitator in the course, a minimum of five years of experience in a flight leadership role is required.



“When we first looked at what we wanted to cover, it was making sure we’re in alignment with the Wing’s objectives,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Sawyer Sebben, 54th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander. “The flight leadership team came to the conclusion that it was valuable to focus on the mission of leading and developing Airmen.”

