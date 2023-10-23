Reserve A-10 Warthogs Flyover 2023 World Series

Four Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing conducted a flyover with four A-10C Thunderbolt II Warthogs over game four of the Major League Baseball World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2023. The 56th Fighter Wing Color Guard from Luke Air Force Base presented the colors during the opening ceremonies of the game as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

