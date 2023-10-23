Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve A-10 Warthogs Flyover 2023 World Series [Image 2 of 10]

    Reserve A-10 Warthogs Flyover 2023 World Series

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Four Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing conducted a flyover with four A-10C Thunderbolt II Warthogs over game four of the Major League Baseball World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2023. The 56th Fighter Wing Color Guard from Luke Air Force Base presented the colors during the opening ceremonies of the game as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 01:31
    Photo ID: 8099138
    VIRIN: 231031-F-XK427-1002
    Resolution: 2427x1617
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve A-10 Warthogs Flyover 2023 World Series [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    World Series
    Air Force Reserve
    Major League Baseball
    United States Air Force
    A-10C Thunderbolt
    944th Fighter Wing

