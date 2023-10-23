YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 31, 2023) – Children and their family members of Yokosuka naval community onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) call on houses and stop by road curbs for Halloween candies, sweets and snacks during Trick-or-Treat hours as part of CFAY’s Halloween festivities. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 01:18 Photo ID: 8099127 VIRIN: 231031-N-NS063-1128 Resolution: 3500x2336 Size: 1.07 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Community enjoys Halloween Event 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.