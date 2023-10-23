Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Community enjoys Halloween Event 2023

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 31, 2023) Community members decorates their house and facilities in a trick or treat event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Community enjoys Halloween Event 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Japan
    Halloween
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

