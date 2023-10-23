Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger, Best Sapper and Best Medic Competition 2023: Day 2 [Image 5 of 5]

    Best Ranger, Best Sapper and Best Medic Competition 2023: Day 2

    COLORADO SPRINGS/FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Ivy Soldiers, competitors assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, conduct a three-minute tread as part of the Swim Event during the 4th Inf. Div.’s Best Ranger, Best Sapper and Best Medic Competition, Oct. 30, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Competitors had to complete a 400 meters swim, three minutes tread and dawn and ditch to move on to the next event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    This work, Best Ranger, Best Sapper and Best Medic Competition 2023: Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

