Best Ranger, Best Sapper and Best Medic Competition 2023: Day 2

U.S. Army Sgt. Jorge Arita, a competitor assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, jumps over a wall as part of the Obstacle Course during the 4th Inf. Div.’s Best Ranger, Best Sapper and Best Medic Competition, Oct. 30, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Competitors conducted the obstacle course which includes 9 tasks; six chin ups, the marine, the Tarzan, rope traverse, eight feet wall, dirty name, ramp, six feat wall and ending with additional six chin ups. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

