    Best Ranger, Best Sapper and Best Medic Competition 2023: Day 2 [Image 4 of 5]

    Best Ranger, Best Sapper and Best Medic Competition 2023: Day 2

    COLORADO SPRINGS/FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jorge Arita, a competitor assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, jumps over a wall as part of the Obstacle Course during the 4th Inf. Div.’s Best Ranger, Best Sapper and Best Medic Competition, Oct. 30, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Competitors conducted the obstacle course which includes 9 tasks; six chin ups, the marine, the Tarzan, rope traverse, eight feet wall, dirty name, ramp, six feat wall and ending with additional six chin ups. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 21:28
    Photo ID: 8098858
    VIRIN: 231031-A-MQ729-2692
    Resolution: 2160x3240
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS/FORT CARSON, CO, US
    This work, Best Ranger, Best Sapper and Best Medic Competition 2023: Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Sapper
    Best of the best
    Best Ranger
    Best Medic
    Steadfast and loyal
    Stay READY

