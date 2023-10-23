Members of the 179th Communications Squadron Worked with The Boy Scouts of America to earn their Radio Merit Badge, at Camp Lazarus Delaware, OH, Oct. 21, 2023. Guard members helped scouts make antennas and complete a fox hunt to learn about radio direction finding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Riegel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 17:50 Photo ID: 8098580 VIRIN: 231021-Z-ZF582-1006 Resolution: 4584x6880 Size: 2.62 MB Location: DELAWARE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 179th Communications Squadron Helps Scouts of America Earn Radio Merit Badge [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Grace Riegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.