    179th Communications Squadron Helps Scouts of America Earn Radio Merit Badge [Image 3 of 18]

    179th Communications Squadron Helps Scouts of America Earn Radio Merit Badge

    DELAWARE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Riegel 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    Members of the 179th Communications Squadron Worked with The Boy Scouts of America to earn their Radio Merit Badge, at Camp Lazarus Delaware, OH, Oct. 21, 2023. Guard members helped scouts make antennas and complete a fox hunt to learn about radio direction finding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Riegel)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 17:50
    Location: DELAWARE, OH, US 
    Radio
    Boy Scouts of America
    Ohio Air National Guard
    179th Airlift Wing
    Scouts BSA

