Chief of Defense of the Netherlands visits SOUTHCOM

MIAMI (Oct. 30, 2023) -- Chief of Defense of the Netherlands, Gen. Onno Eichelsheim, shakes hands with the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Gen. Laura Richardson, during a visit to the SOUTHCOM headquarters. Eichelsheim and Richardson met and discussed Caribbean security and opportunities for increased collaboration. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Jospeh P. Leveille, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 14:59
Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
