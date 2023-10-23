Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Defense of the Netherlands visits SOUTHCOM [Image 1 of 3]

    Chief of Defense of the Netherlands visits SOUTHCOM

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (Oct. 30, 2023) -- Chief of Defense of the Netherlands, Gen. Onno Eichelsheim, is welcomed by the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Gen. Laura Richardson, and receives honors upon arrival to SOUTHCOM headquarters. Eichelsheim and Richardson met and discussed Caribbean security and opportunities for increased collaboration. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Jospeh P. Leveille, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 14:59
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Defense of the Netherlands visits SOUTHCOM [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Netherlands
    Caribbean
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Laura Richardson

