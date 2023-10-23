Chief of Defense of the Netherlands visits SOUTHCOM

MIAMI (Oct. 30, 2023) -- Chief of Defense of the Netherlands, Gen. Onno Eichelsheim, is welcomed by the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Gen. Laura Richardson, and receives honors upon arrival to SOUTHCOM headquarters. Eichelsheim and Richardson met and discussed Caribbean security and opportunities for increased collaboration. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Jospeh P. Leveille, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
