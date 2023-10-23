Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over Houston Airshow 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Wings Over Houston Airshow 2023

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an F-35 assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron beside an Air Force Heritage Flight P-51 at the Wings Over Houston Airshow, Tx., Oct. 15, 2023. Wings Over Houston showcases vintage World War II aircraft alongside the thrills of modern aviation, and has supported a variety of local and national charities during its 39-year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

