U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an F-35 assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron beside an Air Force Heritage Flight P-51 at the Wings Over Houston Airshow, Tx., Oct. 15, 2023. Wings Over Houston showcases vintage World War II aircraft alongside the thrills of modern aviation, and has supported a variety of local and national charities during its 39-year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 14:33
|Photo ID:
|8098153
|VIRIN:
|231015-F-CL785-2116
|Resolution:
|4715x3368
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over Houston Airshow 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT