U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an F-35 assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron at the Wings Over Houston Airshow, Tx., Oct. 15, 2023. Wings Over Houston showcases vintage World War II aircraft alongside the thrills of modern aviation, and has supported a variety of local and national charities during its 39-year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 14:33 Photo ID: 8098149 VIRIN: 231015-F-CL785-5519 Resolution: 2274x1624 Size: 211.68 KB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over Houston Airshow 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.