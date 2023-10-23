Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Temporary road closure on MacArthur Boulevard during Cabin John Bridge maintenance [Image 1 of 2]

    Temporary road closure on MacArthur Boulevard during Cabin John Bridge maintenance

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2018

    Photo by Cynthia Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Washington Aqueduct staff walk along the Cabin John Bridge while conducting annual maintenance. (U.S. Army photo by Cynthia Mitchell)

    Washington Aqueduct
    Cabin John Bridge
    Union Arch Bridge

