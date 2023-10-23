The Cabin John Bridge has a span of 220 ft. and a rise of 57.25 ft., with five spandrel arches at the west end and four spandrel arches at the east end, all of which are hidden by vertical side walls. (U.S. Army photo by Cynthia Mitchell)
Temporary road closure on MacArthur Boulevard during Cabin John Bridge maintenance
