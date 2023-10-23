Members of the Naval Weapons Station South Carolina Fire Department Demonstrate the proper use of a fire alarm and fire extinguisher.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 10:10
|Photo ID:
|8097322
|VIRIN:
|230921-N-XV435-7892
|Resolution:
|4747x3576
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Safety [Image 15 of 15], by LCDR Aaron Cagley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT