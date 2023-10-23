Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Safety [Image 12 of 15]

    Fire Safety

    SC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Aaron Cagley 

    Naval Health Clinic Charleston

    Members of the Naval Weapons Station South Carolina Fire Department Demonstrate the proper use of a fire alarm and fire extinguisher.

    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 10:10
