    Practicing a two person patient movement [Image 3 of 15]

    Practicing a two person patient movement

    SC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Aaron Cagley 

    Naval Health Clinic Charleston

    Members of NHC Charleston practice a two person patient movement in a simulated battlefield environment.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 10:09
    Photo ID: 8097295
    VIRIN: 230921-N-XV435-9021
    Resolution: 5440x3735
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: SC, US
    safety
    battlefield
    flack jacket
    Patient Movement

