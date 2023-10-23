Staff Sgt. Stephen Hornik, a passenger services supervisor assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron, and another 721st APS Airman move a piece of luggage to be loaded onto a plane at the passenger terminal on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 25, 2023. Hornik’s main responsibility is ensuring everyone and everything on a military aircraft is processed safely and quickly for transport. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 08:09 Photo ID: 8097153 VIRIN: 231025-F-AP963-1001 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 984.43 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 721 APS members save the life of an injured passenger [Image 2 of 2], by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.