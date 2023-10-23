721 APS members save the life of an injured passenger

Staff Sgt. Stephen Hornik, a passenger services supervisor assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron, directs his Airmen at the passenger terminal on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 25, 2023. Since being stationed at Ramstein, Hornik has been involved in two incidents where he took action to save the life of an injured person. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

