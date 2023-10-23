Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    721 APS members save the life of an injured passenger [Image 1 of 2]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    10.25.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Staff Sgt. Stephen Hornik, a passenger services supervisor assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron, directs his Airmen at the passenger terminal on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 25, 2023. Since being stationed at Ramstein, Hornik has been involved in two incidents where he took action to save the life of an injured person. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 08:09
    Photo ID: 8097152
    VIRIN: 231025-F-AP963-1002
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    721 APS
    521 AMOW
    721 Aerial Port Squadron
    521 Air Mobility Operations Wing

