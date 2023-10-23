NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Celebrates 10 Years

Twenty-three of the 126 plank owners joined NAVSUP FLC Bahrain leadership to cut the celebratory cake and commemorate the milestones the command accomplished over the last decade. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.

