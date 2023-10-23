NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Celebrates 10 Years

Courtesy Photo | Twenty-three of the 126 plank owners joined NAVSUP FLC Bahrain leadership to cut the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Twenty-three of the 126 plank owners joined NAVSUP FLC Bahrain leadership to cut the celebratory cake and commemorate the milestones the command accomplished over the last decade. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special event to recognize the extraordinary efforts of its team throughout the years on October 23.



Located on Naval Support Activity in the Kingdom of Bahrain, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain was officially established on August 27, 2013, becoming the youngest NAVSUP FLC to join the NAVSUP enterprise.



Today, FLC Bahrain provides the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and joint and allied forces with global logistics capabilities enabling a broad base for effective phase zero operations and empowering them to take the fight to the enemy; to provide full-spectrum logistics capabilities to Naval forces; to provide Logistics Support Services, supply chain management, contracting support, hazardous materials management, and household goods operations for both ashore and operational forces; and to support the regional commander as his or her regional program director for ashore logistics.



"We gather here to celebrate a significant milestone - a decade of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain, a center that was initiated on August 27, 2013. This Center, under the stewardship of leaders like CAPT Gerry Raia, CAPT Sean Egge, CAPT Kerry Pearson, CAPT Terrel Fisher, CAPT Tim Griffin, and currently headed by myself, has developed a commendable legacy of mission support and personnel care," said CAPT Alex Wallace, III, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Commanding Officer. "The legacy of FLC Bahrain is a shining testament to the dedication, talent, and resilience of the team present here today. Your contributions to the U.S. Navy's mission are invaluable and have a significant impact on our national security."



The event concluded with twenty-three of the 126 plank owners joining NAVSUP FLC Bahrain leadership to cut the celebratory cake and commemorate the milestones the command accomplished over the last decade. The event was a great opportunity for the team to celebrate their triumphs.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, Sailors, and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom .