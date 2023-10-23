509th Strategic Signal Battalion, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army incoming Command Sgt. Maj. of the 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Juan Guevara, receives the colors from Lt. Col. Jae C. Marquis, commander of 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, during change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, October 27, 2023. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin James relinquished command to Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Guevara. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

Date Taken: 10.27.2023
Location: VICENZA, IT